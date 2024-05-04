DILG highlights role of family vs illegal drugs

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday morning underscored the critical role of the family in the country's war against illegal drugs.

"Tulungan natin ang mga kapatid, ang mga anak natin," he said.

(Let's help our siblings, our sons and daughters.)

"Ipakita natin ang kagandahan ng buhay, ang tamang edukasyon, ang tamang barkada at pabayaan natin silang magkaroon ng kompiyansa to say no to drugs," he added.

(Let's show the beauty of life, the right education, the right companions, and let's teach them the confidence to say no to drugs.)

Abalos made the call on Saturday during the Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) program's first-year anniversary celebration in Lingayen, Pangasinan.

Abalos urged families to proactively join the government and put a halt in the longstanding influence of illegal drugs among Filipino youth.

"Mga kasama, tandaan niyo ito: lahat ng magulang, ang inaasam-asam sa anak niya ay magandang kinabukasan. Pero anong ginagawa nito (iligal na droga)? Sisirain ang kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. Hindi tayo papayag doon," he said.

(Everyone, remember this. Parents think about their children's future. However, what does illegal drugs do? Illegal drugs does nothing but ruin the future of our children. We will not allow that.)

"Lalabanan natin ang droga. At, mananalo tayo rito," he added.

(We will fight illegal illegal drugs. And, we will win against it.)

Abalos continued that the national government, through its law enforcement units Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), is undeterred in its pursuit in stamping out the illegal drugs scourge in the country.

He, however, qualified that every family's full cooperation is paramount in ensuring their success.

He advised attendees to focus on guiding the youth in building healthy habits, while authorities would focus on drug supply reduction efforts.

"Manghuli sila (awtoridad). Pero habang pinuputol nila ang sanga ng puno, tayo naman (mga magulang), 'yung mga bata ay aalalayan natin," he said.

(The authorities will enforce the laws. But, while they are running after perpetrators of illegal drugs, we will guide the children.)

Abalos cited some reasons for drug use among youth are peer pressure (barkada), experimentation, and family problems.

He continued that those factors can be prevented by guiding kids toward the right path, and showing them that life is worth living even without illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III, represented by Board Member Shiela Baniqued, thanked the DILG for the BIDA program and assured the province's support in the national government's campaign against illegal drugs.