DFA chief eyes boosting Phl-Canada ties

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will visit Canada from 6 to 10 May to further strengthen the Philippines’ relationship with the North American nation.

The two countries also celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties this year.

Manalo is set to visit Vancouver, where he will deliver a foreign policy address at the Asia Pacific Foundation.

He will also visit Ottawa and Toronto.

The chief diplomat will likewise hold bilateral meetings with four Canadian cabinet ministers namely Mélanie Joly, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development; Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development; and Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the bilateral meetings will discuss matters of mutual interest and concerns, defense cooperation, establishing linkages in cybersecurity and combating cybercrime, maritime cooperation and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing trade, investments, development and technical cooperation in the areas of food, energy and minerals exploration, and cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora in global issues such as climate change, women and other vulnerable groups, and cybersecurity.