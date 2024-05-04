China claims another Phl deal

The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Manila claimed that several key officials of the Philippines through the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP-WesCom) had approved a “new model” for managing the situation at Ayungin Shoal.

“The Chinese side and the Philippine side through AFP-WesCom agreed on a new model for the management of the situation at Ren’ai Jiao early this year after multiple rounds of discussions,” the embassy said in a statement on 4 May.

It said the AFP-WesCom had repeatedly confirmed that the “new model” had been approved by all key officials in the country’s chain of command.

The embassy said the Secretary of National Defense and the National Security Adviser had knowledge of the alleged agreement.

Details recorded

“The communication and negotiation on this subject matter is kept on record in every detail by the Chinese side,” the embassy added.

Last month, the National Security Council disputed the claim and referred to the alleged “new model” arrangement as “nothing more than a new invention.”

However, the embassy said that under the “new model,” the Philippines and China had a “guidance” to follow on how to interact with one another, which China said made the resupply mission last 2 February “a smooth one.”

“The AFP spokesperson described this resupply mission as flawless in a post on social media X on the same day. Positive efforts of the frontliners in this regard are commendable,” the embassy added.

The previous administration of President Rodrigo Duterte had reportedly entered into a “gentleman’s agreement” with China to “maintain the status quo in the West Philippine Sea.”

Recently, President Ferdinand Marcos referred to the agreement as a “secret deal” which he said he had rescinded.

China said it has always been committed to managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) and maintaining a dialogue and communication with the Philippines in a responsible manner.

Probe flag blast

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), meanwhile, is considering an investigation into the motive of the China Coast Guard for hosing down the Philippine flag during a recent maritime encounter.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, in an ambush interview on Friday, said they are still waiting for an official report from the PCG to verify whether the CCG had deliberately attacked the Philippine flag.

“I think we have to investigate, it’s difficult to actually already say that, it should be protested. I’ll just lay the process of the DFA, when an incident happens in the waters, we have to have official reports coming from the Coast Guard and from other agencies and also from the national task force,” Daza told reporters.

Daza said the reports becomes the basis for the action to be taken.

“Whether it would be a protest, a summons or what, we have to rely on official reports so I’ll have to check whether that has already been submitted and what the report was actually all about,” she added.