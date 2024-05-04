CHed to launch mental health project

The Commission on Higher Education or (CHEd), is set to launch a new project that seeks to address students’ mental health problems.

CHEd chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the agency’s mental health program, dubbed as “raise against suicide,” will provide a comprehensive mental health services to all college students, including those from the private schools.

“We will train faculty members and field counselors in the universities so that they address the mental health problems of students, which is fast becoming a problem also,” De Vera said.

“We will launch it soon, but we will not disclose the details yet because we will hold a press conference for that,” the CHEd official added.