Cedric Lee not transferring

Businessman Cedric Lee will remain at the New Bilibid Prison Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) for five days, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said yesterday.

The new convict was received by BuCor officials at the RDC after he was turned over by the National Bureau of Investigation at around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Just like his fellow offenders, Deniece Milanese Cornejo and Simeon Palma Raz, Lee was assigned a prison number.

The three, together with Ferdinand Guerrero, were sentenced to reclusion perpetua or 40 years by the Taguig Regional Trial Court in connection with the serious illegal detention for ransom case filed by actor Vhong Navarro.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, meanwhile, disclosed that Guerrero has a criminal record.

According to Tansingco, the BI’s records show that Guerrero is on an active alert list due to an unserved arrest warrant issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court in April 2014.

The BI chief said if Guerrero shows up or is encountered at any port, he will be intercepted and immediately turned over to the police.

Apart from the alert list, Guerrero is also the subject of an active immigration lookout bulletin issued in 2014.