Cebu taking 100% RE path

When the power shortfall hit late April, many parts of the country experienced intermittent brownouts. It was the first time in recent memory that both Luzon and the Visayas had simultaneous supply deficiencies.

Energy security thus has again been nudged to the limelight. The questions were raised given the country’s economic growth rate, which currently leads the pack among equally fast-growing regional economies.

Cebu, at the heart of the Central Visayas region and host to Metro Cebu’s bustling Mandaue, with a nine percent growth; Lapu-Lapu, 13.2 percent growth and Cebu, 8.4 percent growth, are cities that has come in focus as well as a vital cog in the country’s drive to become an upper middle-income economy but has a setback of being highly dependent on neighboring islands for electricity supply.

The spate of red and yellow alerts recently has sparked discussions about Cebu and the country’s energy situation and the role of renewable energy not only in sustainability efforts but also in securing sufficient and affordable energy.

Situated in a region with adequate natural resources including sun and wind, Cebu should be ready for 100 percent renewable energy source.

Like other fast-growing cities globally, Cebu still relies heavily on conventional energy sources such as coal and natural gas to meet its electricity demands.

While strides have been made in integrating renewable energy sources like solar and biomass into its energy mix, achieving complete renewable energy readiness remains complex.

For a wider context, the Clean Energy scenario under the Philippine Energy Plan targets a mix to be achieved by the year 2040 which are 50 percent from renewable energy sources, while 26 percent will be from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the widely accepted “transitional fuel.”

As with the rest of the country, Cebu’s ability to incorporate more renewable energy into the power mix hinges on various factors, including technological advancements, supportive policies, substantial investment, and the readiness of the transmission infrastructure.

While initial infrastructure costs may pose challenges, the long-term implications are promising. Residents could enjoy reduced energy costs (renewable energy comes from one’s natural resources, thus shielding us from external oil price shocks due to global crisis), enhanced energy stability, and contribute to sustainability efforts by curbing carbon emissions.

The timeline for Cebu’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy is still being determined and could span several decades. Meanwhile, recent alerts issued by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) underscore the urgency of addressing energy shortages. Urgent action is imperative to prevent power supply disruptions and ensure residents’ energy security.

Pragmatic view

Former President of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Charles Kenneth Co offers a pragmatic perspective on Cebu’s renewable energy journey. He highlights the province’s geographical limitations compared to regions like Ilocos, where wind and hydro resources are more abundant. Co states, for example, that Cebu, being in the center, does not have the benefit of solid wind power, which has been dissipated by surrounding islands. Co said that hydroelectric power cannot be tapped as Cebu is not blessed with waterfalls.

Co maintains that the feasibility of harnessing renewable energy in Cebu remains within reach, citing the establishment of a solar farm on Bantayan Island. However, given the many challenges associated with RE currently due to the geography of Cebu, Co stresses the need for a balanced energy mix that can satisfy Cebu’s high-growth industries and growing population.