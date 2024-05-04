Cebu Capitol denies it OK’d Negros-Cebu-Bohol-Leyte bridge project

The Cebu Provincial Government denied yesterday media reports that it had issued an original proponent status (OPS) on a mega infrastructure bridge project linking the islands of Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Southern Leyte (Neceboley).

“I find this strange that media has come up with this kind of announcement, when Cebu’s Economic Enterprise Council has not granted an OPS to the project proponent. The ECC has not received any unsolicited proposal for the project. Issuance of an OPS is serious business,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said.

News reports have indicated that the Cebu provincial government had already granted AG&P Industrial and Visayas Neceboley Interlink Holdings Corp (VNIHC) an OPS for said project.

MoU on P15-B mega project

The reports added that the group had signed on 23 April a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a P15-billion mega infrastructure project connecting four islands in Western and Eastern Visayas, namely Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Leyte, through a state-of-the-art network of bridges and expressways.

Garcia reiterated that the Cebu Provincial Board passed Ordinance No. 2023-02 which requires national agencies or government-owned and controlled-corporations (GOCCs) to coordinate and consult with the local government units for their policies, programs and projects in the territorial jurisdiction of the Province of Cebu.

‘No idea’

Santander Mayor Marites Buscato said she has “no idea” of the said project.

Engineering firm Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Co. (AG&P) on 25 April said its Philippine subsidiary has signed up to work with the VNIHC on a P15-billion government infrastructure project

VNIHC chairman Angel Pio Veloso Jr. said Neceboley involved the development, operation, and maintenance of a 238.05 kilometer network of all-weather bridges and expressways.