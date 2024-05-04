Caloocan narc ‘dealer’ yields P6.8-M shabu

A “big-time” shabu pusher was apprehended over the weekend in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan Citu, with the suspect yielding one kilo of shabu valued at P6,800,000.

Joint elements of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit Region 3 and the Caloocan Police arrested Sahibad Nujir, 35, a security guard and resident of Barangay Potrero Malabon.

PDEG team leader P/Lt. Homer Guiamalon said Nujir was apprehended around 11:45 p.m. on Friday along General Simon Street in Barangay 81, Caloocan City, where the buy-bust operation transpired.

Guiamalon disclosed that the suspect had been under surveillance for several months due to his illicit activities, leading to negotiations with Nujir, who agreed to sell the shabu.

Seized from the suspect were one vacuum-sealed transparent plastic containing shabu weighing one kilo; a small weighing scale; and a genuine One Thousand Peso (P1,000) Bill with serial GL 322865, incorporated with boodle money amounting to one million pesos used as buy-bust money.

The confiscated drug evidence was turned over to the Northern Police District Forensic Unit in Valenzuela City, while Nujir was temporarily detained at Caloocan City Police Station pending charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.