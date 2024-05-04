BuCor: Cedric Lee in NBP reception, diagnostic center for five days

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said trader Cedric Lee will stay in the National Bilibid Prison Reception and Diagnostic Center (NBP-RDC) for five days.

This, as the convict was received by the officials of the BuCor at the New NBP-RDC after he was turned over by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, 9 p.m.

Just like his fellow offender, Deniece Cornejo with Prison Number C224P-172 and Simeon Palma Raz with N224P-2079, Lee was assigned Prison Number N224P-2117.

Catapang said, as standard operating procedure, Lee will stay at the RDC Quarantine Cell for five days with no visiting privileges, followed by a diagnostic procedure that includes medical, sociological, psychological, educational, and classification processes for 55 days.

Cornejo is presently at the RDC of the Correctional Institution for Women, while Raz was at the RDC of NBP.

The three, together with Ferdinand Guerrero, were sentenced to Reclusion Perpetua by a Taguig Regional Trial Court in connection with the Serious Illegal Detention for Ransom case filed by actor Vhong Navarro.