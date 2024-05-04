Bong Go leads inauguration of Banga Super Health Center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Thursday, 2 May, attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Banga, South Cotabato, underscoring the crucial role of such facilities in bringing the government closer to Filipinos, especially when it comes to healthcare in remote areas.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go emphasized his commitment to ensuring that all Filipinos, regardless of their financial status, receive the necessary medical attention.

“Noong panahon na wala pang Super Health Center, ang mga buntis nanganganak sa tricycle, sa jeepney. Minsan malayo ang pagbiyahe sa hospital. Ngayon mayroon na kayong Super Health Center dito sa inyong lugar. Minor cases (pwedeng) dito na. Papagandahin pa natin ito,” Go explained.

The establishment of around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including seven in South Cotabato, is a result of collaborative efforts among Senator Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. Earlier that day, Go inspected such a center in Surallah.

Senator Go described the Super Health Centers as medium-sized polyclinics designed to alleviate pressure on hospitals and address escalating health issues at the grassroots level.

These centers are instrumental in early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth.

“Isang paraan na ilapit natin ‘yung serbisyo medical sa ating mga kababayan. Dahil bawat Pilipino naman po, lahat tayo, ay miyembro ng PhilHealth, (kaya) pwede na kayong magpakonsulta d’yan. Ang Super Health Center po, it's a medium type of a polyclinic, pwede d’yan na dental, laboratory, x-ray d’yan na po ‘yung mga birthing o panganganak, at iba pa,” he explained.

The inauguration was also attended by Congressman Peter Miguel, Mayor Evangeline Palencia, Vice Mayor Gemma Lloren, Polomolok Mayor Bernie Palencia, and Banga former mayor Albert Palencia, among others. Furthermore, the senator provided grocery packs to the barangay health workers in attendance and shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to select of them.

Earlier that day, Go led the launch of the 164th Malasakit Center at SOCCSKSARGEN General Hospital in Surallah, demonstrating his dedication to healthcare improvements.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to ensure that disadvantaged patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by partner agencies.

It was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally sponsored and authored. Another Malasakit Center is also available at South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City.

Moreover, Senator Go also extended his support to displaced workers at Barangay Lamba covered court in Banga, collaborating with the local government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

A total of 500 displaced workers received rice packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Select recipients then received bicycles, shoes, and watches.

The displaced workers were oriented to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which offers temporary employment to those experiencing economic difficulties.

He likewise helped more displaced workers in Surallah during his visit there.

Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 which aims to institutionalize a program for offering temporary employment to eligible members of impoverished households in rural regions. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.