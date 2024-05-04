Blacklist International cops final Playoffs slot

Three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International copped the last MPL Season 13 Playoffs spot following an upset over ECHO on Week 7 Day 2 of the regular season this Saturday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Composed of Hadji, OHEB, Edward, Sensui, and Yue, Blacklist International has struggled throughout the regular season and was on the brink of elimination together with Omega.

Blacklist, however, mustered a 2-1 over fellow world champion ECHO earlier today to finally secure a spot in the Playoffs while Omega was swept by TNC. The Playoffs qualification also catapulted Blacklist to the No. 5 spot on the ladder.

"This was a very important match to secure the Playoffs. I am very happy because we made it to the Playoffs. This is the result of our hard work," said Blacklist International team captain Hadji.

The Playoffs for Mobile Legends PH supremacy will run from 22 to 26 May at the event hall of SM Southmall in Las Pinas.