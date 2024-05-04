BI rejects entry of three Americans due to sexual crimes

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that three more Americans were refused entry on the basis that they have a criminal record involving sexual assaults.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the two alleged pedophiles were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), while the other one arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Tansingco said all three were immediately excluded and boarded on the next available flight back to their port of origin.

The BI chief added that under the Philippine Immigration Act, any foreign nationals convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude are automatically barred from the country as soon as they arrive at any port of entry.

On 25 April, 81-year-old David Earl Uland, who had arrived from Taipei on an Eva Air trip, was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1.

Based on the information gathered by the Bureau, Uland was reportedly convicted by a US court in 1999 for molesting a minor.

On 1 May, a passenger named Peter John Cruz, 64, was denied entry at NAIA Terminal 3 after he arrived via a United Airlines flight from Guam.

In November 1992, Cruz was convicted twice by a court in Guam on charges of criminal sexual misconduct in the first and second degrees, where his victim was a 14-year-old girl.

On 3 May at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the Bureau intercepted 56-year-old Clarence Paul Nique, who arrived via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

In 2014, Nique was allegedly found guilty by a Michigan court of second-degree criminal sexual behavior with a seven-year-old victim.

As a result of their expulsion, the three Americans were placed on the immigration blacklist and banned from entering the Philippines permanently.