BI: Guerrero on derogatory list

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco disclosed on Saturday afternoon that Ferdinand Guerrero, one of the co-accused in the serious illegal detention case filed by Vhong Navarro, possesses an ongoing derogatory record.

According to Tansingco, the BI's records verify that Guerrero is in the active alert list order resulting from an arrest warrant that was issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court in April 2014.

The BI chief said that if Guerrero shows up or is encountered at any port, he will be intercepted and immediately turned over to the police, who shall serve the warrant of arrest against him.

Apart from the alert list, Guerrero is also the subject of an active immigration lookout bulletin issued in 2014.

"So far, we have no record of any recent travel," said Tansingco.

"Any future attempts to depart will be stopped as his name is already in our records," Tansingco added.

Guerrero is one of the four people found guilty in Navarro's case.

In a decision made public on 2 May, the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) declared that Simeon Raz, Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, and Guerrero were all found guilty of the accusations brought against them.

Only Guerrero remains at large.