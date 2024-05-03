Taking mobile learning to the next level

How learning management systems boost mobile education

Learning management systems play a fundamental role in aggregating education technology by serving as a central hub that integrates different tools, resources, and functionalities that enhance teaching and learning. They allow educational institutions to expand the learning experience beyond the physical classroom and offer more flexibility to students. More than that, the fact that leading LMSs offer mobile applications extends that experience to the palms of their hands, removing the necessity of having a laptop or desk computer and making learning more accessible.

Nowadays, even as we have returned to the in-person classroom, students can submit assignments, take quizzes and exams, participate in forums, and receive direct teacher feedback by connecting to the LMS on their home computers or mobile phones. This technology-enhanced learning is often referred to as blended or hybrid learning. However, challenges remain in ensuring widespread internet access, especially in rural areas where infrastructure is limited and the cost of data plans is prohibitive for many families.

A recent survey by Hanover Research and global edtech firm Instructure, reveals that 50 percent of students and faculty in the Philippines now primarily use mobile phones to access their institution’s LMS. This trend underlines the growing importance of HEIs offering mobile access to courses to ensure educational continuity amid disruptions while also being able to engage with new generations, such as the digital-native Generation Alpha, and offering students much-needed flexibility and mobility.

Power of offline learning experience

When talking about offline learning, one may think that it goes back to the concept of the in-person classroom; however, offline learning encompasses a broader concept of the learning experience that gives every student the capability to -more than export- sync, and access pre-selected course content living in the LMS, allowing them to review and work on their ideas directly on the app when they are offline.

While interaction is not possible during the offline mode, new automatic sync capabilities allow students to sync content changes that occurred since being offline ensuring learners remain up-to-date upon reconnecting to the internet.

Imagine going on a subway or an airplane or having to save on data because the plan is about to run out. Having access to course content during an offline period allows students to understand vital course information outside of the classroom.

Until now, students have been able to export certain content to review while offline on their devices; however, the next generation of LMS native mobile applications is moving to automatic and ease-of-use sync features that allow students to access a variety of pre-selected content on the go regardless of their data plan or internet connection.

Students worldwide are increasingly demanding flexibility in education as they juggle multiple responsibilities while they try to achieve their academic goals or advance in their careers. As online and hybrid approaches to education have become commonplace, the reality is that there are still limitations to ensuring equitable access to everyone. Education for all in a world where the Internet is not yet accessible to every student means offline capabilities to facilitate access to course content must keep evolving to inspire students never to stop learning.