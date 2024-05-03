Tagaytay emerges as most visited Cavite LGU

With more than 6.5 million same-day visitor arrivals in the fourth quarter of 2023, Tagaytay City became the top local government unit for tourism in Cavite province.

According to the Office of the Provincial Tourism Office, there were 268,065 tourists who went to Tagaytay for an overnight trip from October to December of 2023.

Known as one of the country’s most popular destinations due to its scenery and cool climate, Tagaytay boasts several go-to places such as the People's Park in the Sky, Picnic Grove, Pink Sisters Convent and Skyranch.

Most importantly, the city provides a scenic view of the world-famous Taal Volcano Island, as it overlooks Taal Lake in Batangas.

“It is the city’s majestic views everywhere especially the great view of the world’s famous Taal Volcano and the people’s very hospitable approach that welcome visitors coming from different places. Everybody’s welcome to Tagaytay City,” Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino said.

“We are expecting the numbers to grow this year as Tagaytay will always be the city for everybody including to foreigners,” he added.

“They can treat their loved ones in various restaurants here that serve different great dishes like the famous bulalo (beef broth soup) and others.”

The city is also known for its 24-hour everyday safety and security.

Following Tagaytay in the list of top Cavite LGUs in both visitor categories were Silang, which recorded 678,551 and 14,292 same-day and overnight visitors, respectively. Dasmariñas City, Kawit, Trece Martires City and Naic.