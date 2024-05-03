Softshell turtles, tarantulas seized in separate entrapment ops

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday reported two separate incidents of illegal wildlife trade, involving Chinese softshell turtles and tarantulas. The suspects were apprehended in Pasay City on 16 and 17 April.

In a buy-bust/entrapment operation on 16 April, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - Quezon City District Field Unit (PNP CIDG QCDFU), with technical assistance from the DENR - National Capital Region (NCR) Enforcement Division, confiscated 101 Chinese softshell turtles (Pelodiscus sinensis) from a male Chinese national for violation of Section 27 of Republic Act (RA) 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. Of the 101 turtles, 89 were alive and 12 were dead.

The Chinese softshell turtle is listed as Other Wildlife Species based on DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09 or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and their categories, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). The species is endemic to China. It is wholly aquatic but surfaces to maintain body temperature and to lay eggs.

According to PNP CIDG QCDFU, the operation was based on surveillance and verified information that the suspect and his alleged accomplices were engaging in unauthorized wildlife trade without a Wildlife Permit from the DENR.

The suspects were arrested and subjected to inquest proceedings and consequently charged with violation of Section 27, RA No. 9147.

On 17 April, one box containing live spiders/tarantulas (Theraphosidae) was reported to the DENR NCR by personnel of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Central Mail Exchange Center of PHLPost in Pasay City. According to the report, the said box originated from Poland and was consigned to a resident of Biñan, Laguna. The shipment did not have an Import Certification from DENR.

The tarantulas were concealed in eight pieces of medium plastic tubes and 76 pieces of small plastic tubes.

The confiscated softshell turtles and the tarantulas were turned over to the DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau Wildlife Resource Center in Quezon City for further identification, safekeeping, and custody.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga has previously called on lawmakers to prioritize the passage of proposed measures to strengthen RA 9147 and said “sophisticated crimes need a sophisticated, robust, and science-based counter approach. Strengthening RA 9147 is a necessary step to further protect and conserve the country’s wildlife resources and their habitats.”

In amending the said law, Loyzaga proposed considering wildlife crime as a transnational offense, increasing fines and penalties for wildlife violations, expanding the role of other national government agencies and local government units to have more teeth in enforcing the wildlife law, and mandating government agencies to control and manage invasive alien species.

She added that the amendment of the wildlife law is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 13, 14, and 15 (Climate Action, Life Below Water, and Life on Land) which calls for urgent and significant action to reduce the degradation of natural habitats and halt the loss of biodiversity.