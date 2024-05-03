Sandra Lim Viray and the Colors of Jazz

Back in the day, Sandra and Jun Viray, along with Avenir were part of the Bong Piñera Batucada band. In the early 2000s, Avenir, along with the Jazz Fiesta, a band made up of notable Filipino session musicians flew to the Netherlands to perform at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam.

Some 80,000 music lovers troop to this festival each year to watch such icons as Miles Davies, Count Basie and Amy Winehouse in what is known as the world’s largest indoor music festival with artists performing mainstream jazz, Afro-Cuban, Latin, blues and various other jazz-derivative music across 15 stages.

Blown away by his North Sea Jazz festival experience, Avenir came back home and excitedly presented the idea to the Virays and asked, “What if we create our own Philippine jazz festival?”

Sandra Viray herself had just been invited by Los Angeles based Filipina jazz singer Charmaine Clamor to sing at the annual Filipino-American Jazz Festival in L.A., and, fired up with the jazz scene there, was all gung-ho about the idea.

Thus, along with her husband, Avenir and friends Zenaida Celdran and Chona Ampil, the inaugural Philippine International Jazz Festival was launched in 2006, featuring foreign artists Grammy winner Eumir Deodato and Kevyn Lettau and local jazz stars including Verni Varga, Charmaine Clamor (jetting in from L.A.), Richard Merk, Grace Non and Bob Aves, the UP Jazz Ensemble, Romy Posadas, Henry Katindig, Colby dela Calzada, Misha Adams, Cynthia Alexander, Nyko Maca, swing-reggae band Brownbeat Allstars and such bands as Affinity and The Brass Munkeys.

Viray said putting together the inaugural jazzfest was “hard to do because we were new at it; we didn’t know anything, but things got easier in the succeeding years.”