Safety first

Okada Manila, a premier hospitality and entertainment destination in the Philippines, has once again demonstrated its unparalleled commitment to safety and security by securing the Overall Champion title in the 11-in-1 National Fire Brigade Competition 2024.

The prestigious event was held recently at Arca South, Taguig City, under the organization of the Safety Organization of the Philippines Inc.

Okada Manila’s fire brigade team showcased exceptional skills and preparedness, successfully defending their championship in the High Rise-Hotel Category against the country’s top integrated resorts and hotels.

The victory marks back-to-back wins, underscoring Okada Manila’s status as a leader in emergency response practices and fire safety.

The competition, aimed at promoting fire safety awareness, preparedness, and camaraderie among Fire Brigade Teams, saw Okada Manila excel in various categories, including Busted Hose, Lifting and Moving, Fire Extinguishment and Fire Whiz.

These achievements highlight the team’s enhanced capabilities and dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards. president and chief operating officer of Okada Manila, Byron Yip, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment.

“This recognition reflects our continuous commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our guests and team members, as befits a Forbes five-star property.”

