RLC Residences tops off Sierra Valley Gardens

Launched in 2020, Sierra Valley Gardens is one of RLC Residences’ fastest-selling condominium properties. It is located inside the Sierra Valley Estate in Cainta, Rizal. The property showcases well-thought-out amenities and innovative features such as smart deliverables in every unit.

“We are grateful for this milestone of Sierra Valley Gardens and equally excited to welcome the buyers in this condo development into their new homes soon. There are so many things to look forward to in this project — the convenience of living in well-designed units that they can call home, where the amenities for leisure, recreation, and wellness are at their fingertips. All these make Sierra Valley Gardens our buyers’ smart move here in the East,” Karen Cesario, marketing head and chief integration officer of RLC Residences, said.

RLC Residences is moving forward with the completion of the Sierra Valley Gardens’ interiors and exteriors, including its units and amenities. In a statement, the developer said it remains committed to bringing to life a well-designed condominium property with features that raise the standards of condominium living, where future residents can live smart and productive lifestyles while staying connected to people and places that matter.

