Phl fighter in Inoue headliner

A Filipino is seeing action in the undercard of this Monday night’s landmark card at the Tokyo Dome.

But Bryl Bayogos, just 22 and unbeaten in eight fights, faces a formidable foe in Irishman TJ Doheny, a former world champion who is on standby as a potential opponent for undisputed world super-bantamweight king Naoya Inoue.

Inoue is slated to defend all four titlebelts against Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery of Mexico, who has a history of not making weight.

In the event Nery creates a ruckus once again, Doheny, now 37, will be elevated to the status of Inoue’s challenger replacing the rugged Nery in the main event.

Bayogos, hailing from General Santos City, left the country a couple of days ago and is eager to score an upset.

Pulling it off will be tough given Doheny’s sterling credentials.

The Australia-based Doheny packs a 25-4 record with 19 knockouts and is nicknamed ‘The Power.’

Two of Doheny’s victims were Filipinos Marco Demecillo and Robert Oyan, who both lost on points, in fights held in Australia.