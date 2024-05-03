Phl eyes possible internship, immersion opportunities with South Korea

To hone the leadership skills of future industry movers, the Philippines is exploring possible educational opportunities for Filipino students in South Korea.

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Diplomacy and Governance (SDG), headed by Dean Gary Ador Dionisio, DPA, recently paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Lee Sang-hwa, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines, to discuss potential internship and immersion activities for its learners with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of the Philippines.

Dionisio was accompanied by Consular and Diplomatic Affairs/Diplomacy and International Affairs Program Chairperson Catherine Samaniego and Junior Faculty Josue Raphael Cortez.

The institution invited Ambassador Lee to be one of the guests for the SDG Lecture Series, a recurring event wherein Ambassadors and Foreign Diplomats presently assigned in the Philippines motivate homegrown talents in the realm of diplomacy.

Ambassador Lee expressed his support for these initiatives, which are geared to expand and deepen the participant’s knowledge of foreign and global policies.

The South Korean envoy conveyed his intention to visit Benilde to engage and share inspiring insights with the aspiring diplomats.