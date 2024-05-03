Non-traditional School Sisidlan Institute holds Peryang Pinoy

Filipino tales and games took centerstage at Peryang Pinoy, Sisidlan Institute’s closing of the school year event and fundraising activity held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City.

Sisidlan Institute lined up different Filipino-themed games and fiesta activities that families enjoyed. The event was open to the public.

Participants persevered like Pagong trying to outwit the cunning Matsing in the classic perya shooting game. They went through a maze-like adventure as characters from Biag ni Lam-ang. Attendees also gathered around to hear stories from Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang in different Philippine languages and treated themselves to Maria Makiling’s hair braiding and face painting booth.