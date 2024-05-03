Non-traditional School Sisidlan Institute holds Peryang Pinoy

Filipino tales and games took centerstage at Peryang Pinoy, Sisidlan Institute’s closing of the school year event and fundraising activity held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon City.
Sisidlan Institute lined up different Filipino-themed games and fiesta activities that families enjoyed. The event was open to the public.
Participants persevered like Pagong trying to outwit the cunning Matsing in the classic perya shooting game. They went through a maze-like adventure as characters from Biag ni Lam-ang. Attendees also gathered around to hear stories from Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang in different Philippine languages and treated themselves to Maria Makiling’s hair braiding and face painting booth.
Peryang Pinoy also serves as a showcase of local artisanal products, organic produce, and other unique items. A program celebrating culture through music and dance performances was another highlight of the day.
This event is a fundraising activity to support Sisidlan Institute’s vision of providing accessible Waldorf education for all. Sisidlan Institute (SI) is a non-stock, non-profit, non-government educational institution that is led by teachers and parents who are working together to provide children from different social classes with a holistic approach in learning using the Waldorf educational principles.
Visit www.facebook.com/PeryangPinoy, email sisidlan.peryangpinoy@gmail.com or call 0917-108-0509.