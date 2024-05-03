Nespresso opens one-of-a-kind boutique in Trinoma

As a coffee addict, you probably know all the coffee terms only the truest javaphile would know: nitro, flat white, cold brew — and Nespresso.
Or maybe you’re a Nespresso connoisseur, and you can easily tell the difference between the Original and Vertuo line, and you can define a Nespresso capsule as opposed to a pod. No?
Well, whether you’re a hardcore Nespresso fan or a newbie, you’d be delighted to know that the famous Swiss maker of luxury coffee pods has just opened a spanking new boutique in Trinoma, Quezon City on 24 April.
This newest branch in the country is quite special. It introduces a new concept — a first of its kind in Southeast Asia.
INTERACTIVE AND IMMERSIVE
The 98 square-meter boutique at this Ayala mall’s third flood is not just a place to shop for a refill of your all-time favorites, like the Ispirazione Ristretto Italiano or the Vertuo Diavolitto, but you can do all sorts of Nespresso-related activities as well. Prepare to have fun like a kid in a candy store.
Think of it as a retail store, a café, a museum, and a classroom all in one. In fact, Trinoma’s Nespresso boutique is an ideal venue for a first date with a fellow coffee-lover, because nothing connects two javaphiles more than conversation on taste, aroma, flavor, and discovering all the nitty gritty details of your choice of beverage.
THE SECTIONS
The warm, luxurious boutique, which pays homage to Filipino culture, like the salakot-inspired wooden flooring — is divided into several sections that would send the Nespresso geek into a frenzy.
They have a counter called Coffee As An Art. It’s a “coffee theater” or a space where customers can learn about the ecosystem of Nespresso. Guided by friendly store associates, you are indulged in a masterclass, or a crash course, on all things coffee and Nespresso. What is a lungo coffee? What is a ristretto? In this section of the boutique, you’ll transform from a beginner to a coffee expert in no time.
If you feel like creating your own dream coffee recipe, then this is your chance. Head on to their Taste & Discover area for a workshop on coffee-making. Learn how to craft your own unique latte, americano, or cappuccino with the help of a virtual guide and an in-store coffee specialist.
If you wish to go down the rabbit hole and be transported to the sustainable world of Nespresso, then there are counters designed for your enlightenment, namely the Art of Circularity and Nespresso & You. At these counters, you will understand the company’s advocacies, programs, and specialized services.
The boutique also has a small lounge area — a long, comfy couch with round tables, where you can sit back and relax with fellow coffee lovers while enjoying your choice of cold or hot espresso.
And all around you is a display of a variety of sparkling Nespresso machines and accessories, as well as a colorful wall of long, slim boxes of coffee pods and capsules, or in Nespresso lingo — a “sleeve wall.”
True enough, the Trinoma branch boosts the Nespresso shopping experience and symbolizes the company’s innovative spirit. Shopping at the store will provide you with additional coffee knowledge and skills that would make your cup of Nespresso at home extra special.
As in the words of Fabio De Gregorio, the regional business development manager at Nespresso Asia, Nespresso “enables everyone to prepare a coffee at home like a skilled barista.”