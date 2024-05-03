Nespresso opens one-of-a-kind boutique in Trinoma

THE SECTIONS

The warm, luxurious boutique, which pays homage to Filipino culture, like the salakot-inspired wooden flooring — is divided into several sections that would send the Nespresso geek into a frenzy.

They have a counter called Coffee As An Art. It’s a “coffee theater” or a space where customers can learn about the ecosystem of Nespresso. Guided by friendly store associates, you are indulged in a masterclass, or a crash course, on all things coffee and Nespresso. What is a lungo coffee? What is a ristretto? In this section of the boutique, you’ll transform from a beginner to a coffee expert in no time.

If you feel like creating your own dream coffee recipe, then this is your chance. Head on to their Taste & Discover area for a workshop on coffee-making. Learn how to craft your own unique latte, americano, or cappuccino with the help of a virtual guide and an in-store coffee specialist.

If you wish to go down the rabbit hole and be transported to the sustainable world of Nespresso, then there are counters designed for your enlightenment, namely the Art of Circularity and Nespresso & You. At these counters, you will understand the company’s advocacies, programs, and specialized services.

The boutique also has a small lounge area — a long, comfy couch with round tables, where you can sit back and relax with fellow coffee lovers while enjoying your choice of cold or hot espresso.

And all around you is a display of a variety of sparkling Nespresso machines and accessories, as well as a colorful wall of long, slim boxes of coffee pods and capsules, or in Nespresso lingo — a “sleeve wall.”

True enough, the Trinoma branch boosts the Nespresso shopping experience and symbolizes the company’s innovative spirit. Shopping at the store will provide you with additional coffee knowledge and skills that would make your cup of Nespresso at home extra special.

As in the words of Fabio De Gregorio, the regional business development manager at Nespresso Asia, Nespresso “enables everyone to prepare a coffee at home like a skilled barista.”