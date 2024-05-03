MOTORCYCLE MADNESS

Road safety and motor tourism got the much-needed boost in the recently-concluded seventh Quirino Motorismo, one of the country’s biggest pioneer motorcycle sports and tourism event with its zero casualty record.

Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said that the three-day outdoor adventure highlighted the advocacy of the province and the riding community for road safety in the pursuit of sports, adventure and motor tourism.

He revealed that this year’s edition featured the first-ever Ecotourism Circuit ride around the province where the riders were able to appreciate its natural wonders and interact with the local communities and indigenous tribes.

“Over a thousand riders joined us to experience this historic event as we explored thrilling waterfalls, magnificent rock formations, picturesque river gorges, adrenaline-pumping whitewater rapids, and breath-taking limestone caves of the province,” Cua said.

With a splendid network of paved and scenic roads, the province’s top tourist spots can be easily accessible onboard motorcycles, coupled with short walks, which riders can easily explore, reach and enjoy.

The second post-pandemic edition since its resumption last year, the event was organized by the Provincial Government with partner group Quirino Riders Federation.