MOTORCYCLE MADNESS

Road safety and motor tourism got the much-needed boost in the recently-concluded seventh Quirino Motorismo, one of the country’s biggest pioneer motorcycle sports and tourism event with its zero casualty record.
Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said that the three-day outdoor adventure highlighted the advocacy of the province and the riding community for road safety in the pursuit of sports, adventure and motor tourism.
He revealed that this year’s edition featured the first-ever Ecotourism Circuit ride around the province where the riders were able to appreciate its natural wonders and interact with the local communities and indigenous tribes.
“Over a thousand riders joined us to experience this historic event as we explored thrilling waterfalls, magnificent rock formations, picturesque river gorges, adrenaline-pumping whitewater rapids, and breath-taking limestone caves of the province,” Cua said.
With a splendid network of paved and scenic roads, the province’s top tourist spots can be easily accessible onboard motorcycles, coupled with short walks, which riders can easily explore, reach and enjoy.
The second post-pandemic edition since its resumption last year, the event was organized by the Provincial Government with partner group Quirino Riders Federation.
Motorismo participants chilled out overnight on 19 April in the Rider’s Camp and Acoustic Night at Aglipay Caves and Campsite, home to one of the most extensive cave networks in north Luzon.
The event formally opened on 20 April with the 503-rider strong Unity Ride from the Pinaripad Bridge in Aglipay to the Motocross Track in the Provincial Capitol Complex in Cabarroguis for the kickoff ceremonies.
The traditional ride and opening program featured exhibitions from X-Team Stunt Riders and famed Australian freestyle rider Scott Fitzgerald who wowed the crowd with his daredevil acts.
Action shifted to high gear with the highlight events — the Motocross Challenge at the Motocross Mountain Race Track in Cabarroguis and the Enduro Trail Challenge at San Pascual, Diffun. Over 250 riders showed their wares in an ultimate off-road adventure spectacle in the upland areas of the province.
Other competitions in the festival included ghymkana where the riders’ navigational skill will be put to the test, a drag race, and the Motoshow which showcased the craftsmanship and creativity in jazzing up their who-wheeled vehicles.
The Ecotourism Circuit roared off on 21 April from the Provincial Capitol Arch, and made pit stops for photo opportunities and checkpoints in prominent tourist establishments, landmarks and attractions. Among the spots visited by the 407 riders were Villarose View Point, Pinahiw View Point, Bundok ng Susong Dalaga, Maria Angela Falls, Landingan Viewpoint, and Governor’s Rapids.
The province also boasts of the championship-class Quirino Watersports Complex, which is arguably the best in northern Luzon, and has a wake park, a winch lagoon, and tourist facilities for events and overnight stays.
Quirino Motorismo is a recipient of the prestigious Best Tourism Sports Event of the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines and the Department of Tourism.