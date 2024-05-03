Knicks oust 76ers, face Pacers next

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Jalen Brunson scored 41 points and the New York Knicks held on for a 118-115 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday, clinching a 4-2 series win to book a National Basketball Association playoffs second-round clash with the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers powered into the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a convincing 120-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that sealed their 4-2 series win.

It came down to the wire in Philadelphia, where Knicks forward Josh Hart, fed by Brunson, drilled a three-pointer to put New York up 114-111 with 25.6 seconds remaining.

Sixers star Joel Embiid cut the deficit to one with a driving layup seconds later but then fouled out and the Knicks polished it off with free throws from Donte DiVincenzo and Brunson.

Brunson said that after failing to close out the 76ers at home in game five, the Knicks knew they needed a faster start in this one.

They led by 22 points in the first quarter, only to see the 76ers claw back to lead by three at halftime and push their advantage to as many as 10 in the third quarter.