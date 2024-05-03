Hollywood film on mediatrix (1)

The film begins with a montage of archival footage of the bombing of Manila (Subtitle — Manila, World War II) and archival photos of the ruins of Lipa City (Subtitle — Lipa in ruins, World War II). Inside his office, the archbishop is talking to Architect Ben. (Subtitle — Archbishop Gaudencio Rosales, Diocese of Lipa, 1948).

ARCHBISHOP: Some bishops are saying it is wrong timing to build a Carmelite monastery because we first need to rebuild the diocese that is in ruins. What do you think, Ben?

ARCHITECT BEN: On the contrary, Archbishop, the monastery will be a symbol of the Diocese resurrecting from the rubble, the first step in rebuilding.

ARCHBISHOP: Resurrecting from the rubble. Hmmm, I like that. Yes, rebuilding the diocese begins with building the Carmelite church and a convent run by the Carmelite Sisters. I like the architectural design you made, simple but elegant. (Pointing to the design) I think we should widen the side altar where the miraculous statue of Our Lady Mediatrix will be placed.

ARCHITECT BEN: No problem, Archbishop.

ARCHBISHOP: And can we put an iron grill to separate it from the main church?

ARCHITECT BEN: Perfect. A small church within a big church.

ARCHBISHOP: That’s all for now, Ben. Thank you for your hard work. I have prayed for discernment, and I know the Virgin wants this convent to be her home.

ARCHITECT BEN: I will pass by on Tuesday to give the new design.

It is the darkness before dawn. Teresing Castillo is tiptoeing to place a letter on a table that reads, “To my loving family.” She sneaks out with a small bag of belongings and walks toward the Carmelite convent a few blocks away. At the gate, Sr. Josephine is waiting for her.

SR. JOSEPHINE: Welcome, Teresing. This is your special day. Today you become a postulant. Here, wear this Carmelite habit (She points to a small room where she can change).

TERESING: I am so excited, Sister. It’s my birthday today.

SR. JOSEPHINE: Congratulations. Your name is now Sr. Teresing. Let us go to the chapel.

SR. TERESING (Kneeling in tears in the chapel): Thank you, Mama Mary, for your birthday gift to me, you’re accepting me as your servant. I am so proud to wear this Carmelite habit. I promise to serve you with all my heart.

The faint sound of the Carmelite sisters singing a Gregorian Chant grows louder as they enter the chapel single-file. After mass, there is a loud knock at the entrance. Florencio, Sr. Teresing’s brother, brandishing a gun, bangs on the convent gate violently, screaming.

FLORENCIO: I want to talk to Teresing, my sister.

Sr. Teresing approaches calmly. Florencio points the gun at her.

SR. TERESING: Go ahead, Florencio, kill me. You’re doing me a favor. I will die inside this convent and be buried as a Carmelite nun. (Subtitle — Sr. Teresing is now buried outside the Carmelite church).

FLORENCIO: Go home. Papa does not want you to become a nun. Don’t be disobedient.

SR. JOSEPHINE (Calmly): Please wait. The police are coming.

SR. TERESING (As her father Modesto arrives): Papa, it’s my birthday today. I am now 21. No one can stop me from joining the Carmelites.

MODESTO: I know, I know, my dear. I have changed my mind. God is calling you. Let us follow His Divine Will.

SR. TERESING (Sobbing and reaching out a hand through the grilled gate): Thank you, Papa. Why did you change your mind?

MODESTO: I want you to follow the will of God. Florencio put that stupid gun away. You dare bring that to a sacred convent. Go home.

(Florencio is silent)

MODESTO (Screams): I said go home at once.

(Florencio leaves with head bowed in shame)

SR. TERESING (Reaching out a hand to her father through the grilled gate): Papa, I love you. Please understand that I now belong to Jesus and Mama Mary.

The police arrive, and seeing no problem, they quickly leave.

(Author’s Note: Mediatrix organizations plan to ask Mel Gibson to produce a Hollywood film on the Virgin of Lipa. I have volunteered to write the screenplay, and I am publishing the first three chapters here to elicit some public reactions.)

