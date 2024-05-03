‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Stereophonic’ lead 2024 Tony Award nominations

Alicia Key’s jukebox musical Hell’s Kitchen and the 1970s-inspired musical stage play Stereophonic tied at the 77th Tony Awards with 13 nominations each.

Hell’s Kitchen, a semi-autobiographical play that shares the story of a teenage girl living in Manhattan, New York, received nominations for Best Musical, Best Director for a Musical, and Best Lead Actress in a Musical, among others.

Meanwhile, Stereophonic received major nominations, including Best Play, Best Original Score, and more. The musical play, written by David Adji, is about a fictional 1970s rock band who experienced the highs and lows of stardom as they recorded their new album.

After the announcement, Keys shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

“13 Tony Nominations are worthy of popping a bottle at 7 a.m.,” the singer shared.

Several musicals and plays have also received multiple nominations in various categories. Imelda Marcos biographical musical Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim received four nominations: Best Original Score, Best Scene Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, and Best Choreography.

Notable Hollywood stars also secured nominations for their spectacular performances. Jim Parsons is nominated for Featured Actor in a Play for Mother’s Play, while Rachel McAdams and Jessica Lange are both nominated for Lead Actress in a Play for Mary Jane and Mother Play, respectively.