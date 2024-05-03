‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Stereophonic’ lead 2024 Tony Award nominations

Alicia Key’s jukebox musical Hell’s Kitchen and the 1970s-inspired musical stage play Stereophonic tied at the 77th Tony Awards with 13 nominations each.
Hell’s Kitchen, a semi-autobiographical play that shares the story of a teenage girl living in Manhattan, New York, received nominations for Best Musical, Best Director for a Musical, and Best Lead Actress in a Musical, among others.
Meanwhile, Stereophonic received major nominations, including Best Play, Best Original Score, and more. The musical play, written by David Adji, is about a fictional 1970s rock band who experienced the highs and lows of stardom as they recorded their new album.
After the announcement, Keys shared a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.
“13 Tony Nominations are worthy of popping a bottle at 7 a.m.,” the singer shared.
Several musicals and plays have also received multiple nominations in various categories. Imelda Marcos biographical musical Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim received four nominations: Best Original Score, Best Scene Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, and Best Choreography.
Notable Hollywood stars also secured nominations for their spectacular performances. Jim Parsons is nominated for Featured Actor in a Play for Mother’s Play, while Rachel McAdams and Jessica Lange are both nominated for Lead Actress in a Play for Mary Jane and Mother Play, respectively.
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, known as the Tony Awards, is a highly-prestigious annual awards show that recognizes outstanding performances in Broadway theatre.
The awarding ceremony of 77th Tony Awards will be on 16 June.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards:
• Best Musical: Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, The Outsiders, Suffs, Water for Elephants
• Best Play: Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh, Mary Jane by Amy Herzog, Mother Play by Paula Vogel, Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon, Stereophonic by David Adjmi
• Best Revival of a Musical: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Merrily We Roll Along, The Who’s Tommy
• Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen (adapted by Amy Herzog), Purlie Victorious by Ossie Davis
• Lead Actress in a Play: Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), Jessica Lange (Mother Play), Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane), Sarah Paulson (Appropriate), Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable)
• Lead Actor in a Musical: William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya), Leslie Odom Jr. (Purlie Victorious), Liev Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable), Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People), Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots)
• Lead Actress in a Musical: Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen), Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses), Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), Gayle Rankin (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
• Lead Actor in a Musical: Brody Grant (The Outsiders), Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along), Dorian Harewood (The Notebook), Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses), Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
• Featured Actress in a Play: Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Doubt: A Parable), Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mother Play), Sarah Pidgeon (Stereophonic), Kara Young (Purlie Victorious)
• Featured Actor in a Play: Will Brill (Stereophonic), Eli Gelb (Stereophonic), Jim Parsons (Mother Play), Tom Pecinka (Stereophonic), Corey Stoll (Appropriate)
• Featured Actress in a Musical: Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Amber Iman (Lempicka), Nikki M. James (Suffs), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Monty Python’s Spamalot), Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
• Featured Actor in a Musical: Roger Bart (Back to the Future: The Musical), Joshua Boone (The Outsiders), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell’s Kitchen), Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders), Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along), Steven Skybell (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
• Director of a Play: Daniel Aukin (Stereophonic), Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), Kenny Leon (Purlie Victorious), Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding)
• Director of a Musical: Maria Friedman (Merrily We Roll Along), Michael Greif (Hell’s Kitchen), Leigh Silverman (Suffs), Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants), Danya Taymor (The Outsiders)
• Original Score: Adam Guettel (Days of Wine and Roses), David Byrne and Fatboy Slim (Here Lies Love), Will Butler (Stereophonic), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine (The Outsiders)
• Scene Design of a Play: Dots (Appropriate), Dots (An Enemy of the People), Derek McLane (Purlie Victorious), David Zinn (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), David Zinn (Stereophonic)
• Scene Design of a Musical: AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian (The Outsiders), Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen), Takeshi Kata (Water for Elephants), David Korins (Here Lies Love), Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini (Lempicka), Tim Hatley and Finn Ross (Back to the Future: The Musica), Tom Scutt (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
• Sound Design of a Play: Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane), Tom Gibbons (Grey House), Bray Poor and Will Pickens (Appropriate), Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic)
• Sound Design of a Musical: M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Kai Harada (Merrily We Roll Along), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Gareth Owen (Hell’s Kitchen), Cody Spencer (The Outsiders)
• Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite (Appropriate), Dede Ayite (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), Emilio Sosa (“Purlie Victorious”), David Zinn (An Enemy of the People)
• Costume Design of a Musical: Dede Ayite (Hell’s Kitchen), Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby), David Israel Reynoso (Water for Elephants), Tom Scutt (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Paul Tazewell (Suffs)
• Lighting Design of a Play: Isabella Byrd (An Enemy of the People), Amith Chandrashaker (Prayer for the French Republic), Jiyoun Chang (Stereophonic), Jane Cox (Appropriate), Natasha Katz (Grey House)
• Lighting Design of a Musical: Brandon Stirling Baker (Illinoise), Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Natasha Katz (Hell’s Kitchen), Bradley King and David Bengali (Water for Elephants), Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim (The Outsiders)
• Book of a Musical: Kristoffer Diaz (Hell’s Kitchen), Bekah Brunstetter (The Notebook), Adam Rapp and Justin Levine (The Outsiders), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Rick Elice (Water for Elephants)
• Choreography: Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants), Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), Annie-B Parson (Here Lies Love), Justin Peck (Illinoise)
• Orchestrations: Timo Andres (Illinoise), Will Butler and Justin Craig (Stereophonic), Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (The Outsiders), Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone (Hell’s Kitchen), Jonathan Tunick (Merrily We Roll Along)