FishCoRe project gets WB backing anew

PALAUIG, Zambales — The World Bank has maintained support for the Fisheries Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Project in this province, according to the

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’s Region 3 Office.

BFAR3 announced over the weekend the second implementation support mission for FishCore, which seeks to enhance the region’s aquaculture and fisheries infrastructure.

WB recently conducted a support mission in Palauig as its team laid out plans and visited an aquaculture facility with the aim of boosting local aquaculture with advanced, sustainable techniques.

“This initiative promises to elevate the standard and productivity of fish farming in the area, setting a precedent for environmental consciousness in aquaculture practices,” BFAR3 said.

Focus on the FishCore project expanded to include several ambitious projects in Masinloc. The team evaluated the development of BFAR’s Technology Outreach Station for Marine Water (TOSMW), destined to become a hatchery for sea cucumbers and abalone.

The World Bank discussed community-based hatchery production for a variety of marine species like sea cucumber, abalone and sea urchin, alongside an integrated broodstock hatchery and larval rearing facility.

“These initiatives are designed to bolster local marine biodiversity and support community livelihoods through enhanced marine cultivation,” BFAR3 said.

The exchanges also touched on the important role of seaweed and shellfish farming in local livelihoods and its potential for further growth and development in the region, acknowledging its value as a viable source of income for many local communities.

On 24 April, the mission split its efforts between San Narciso and Olongapo City, assessing sites for crucial infrastructure developments.

In San Narciso, plans for a common post-harvest facility at the CFLC site were examined, while in Olongapo City, proposals for post-harvest processing facilities in Barangay Banicain and Barangay Kalaklan were scrutinized.

These facilities are essential for improving the fish value chain from catch to market, with a focus on introducing efficient, hygienic processing and packaging methods that are poised to transform local fisheries into thriving economic hubs.

The mission concluded on 25 April 25 in Subic’s Barangay Cawag, where a proposed site for fish post-harvest handling and processing with value-adding packaging and labeling was reviewed.

“This project aims to enhance the quality and marketability of local fish products, promising increased economic benefits for local fishermen and their communities,” BFAR3 cited.

Throughout the mission, the World Bank team engaged with local chief executives, environment and natural resources offices, and fisherfolk organizations in various areas of Zambales.

The said courtesy visits allowed for in-depth discussions about the current state of the region’s fisheries and aquaculture, particularly in terms of livelihood challenges and Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing.