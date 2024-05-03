Corona Sunsets Sessions: Sunsets, Sand, and Stars!

Mark your calendars and get ready for the event of the year as Corona Sunsets Sessions will be held on the idyllic shores of Newcoast Cove 2 Boracay on 4 May 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m.

This electrifying event promises an unforgettable day filled with music, sunsets, and good vibes that will transport you to paradise.

Picture yourself surrounded by swaying palm trees, the soft sand beneath your feet, and the gentle sound of waves crashing against the shore. As the sun begins its descent, casting a golden hue over the horizon, the atmosphere comes alive with excitement and anticipation.

Corona Sunsets Sessions is more than just a music festival—it's a celebration of life, love, and the beauty of sunsets. It's a time to let loose, dance like nobody's watching, and connect with friends old and new. Whether you're a seasoned partygoer or simply looking for a day of relaxation, this event has something for everyone.

With a lineup of talented performers such as Lola Amour, Sunkissed Lola, Dara Carmina, Kat DJ, Marxx Monterola, and Justin V. the energy is palpable from the moment you arrive. The music fills the air, creating a soundtrack to accompany the stunning sunset unfolding before your eyes. From upbeat rhythms to soulful melodies, each song adds to the magic of the moment, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Corona Sunsets Sessions is also about the vibe, It's about embracing the present moment and savoring every second of this enchanting experience. So be ready for awesome activities like face painting, silk screen printing, kinetic installations, macrame lanterns, and more!