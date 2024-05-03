LIVING SPACES

Mallorca wood outdoor collection.
Mallorca wood outdoor collection.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF SM homes.

Transform your space into an oasis of contemporary comfort with Crate and Barrel’s newest home collection.

Find something that will suit your style from the Cool Coastal Home; and the Modern Organic Home, a beautifully curated aesthetic packed with mixed materials, sculptured curves and travel-inspired finds as well as pieces in collaboration with American interior designer Leanne Ford and star chef Eric Adjepong.

Venezia smoke green glass taper candle holder.
Greenpan Padova pro blue haze 10-piece non-stick ceramic cookware set.
Oxford shirting light indigo blue organic cotton bedding outdoor collection.
CABANA stripe pillows.
The Cool Coastal vibe is all about fresh, beautiful and breezy designs. Think light wood, nautical blues, easy-to-layer beachy neutrals and textural showstoppers. The collection also features built-to-last all-weather pieces in eye-catching form that lets you enjoy every moment under the sun all year long where outdoor getaways and alfresco dining are made even more special.

Breezy and beautiful, the Cool Coastal home is made for real life, inviting, and comfortable, well-edited and easy to be at home way of living.

Discover new arrivals from Crate and Barrel that’s guaranteed to breathe new life into your home. Visit Crate and Barrel at SM Aura Premier, SM Makati, SM Megamall, call to order or shop online at www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.

