CCG's water cannon on Phl flag 'intentional hit' — DFA probes

SAN NARCISO, ZAMBALES—The Department of Foreign Affairs is studying to investigate whether the China Coast Guard “intentionally hit” the Philippine flag when it fired a jet stream water cannon at the Philippine Coast Guard vessel earlier this week.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, in an ambush interview on Friday, said they are still waiting for an official report from the PCG to verify whether the CCG had deliberately attacked the Philippine flag.

“I think we have to investigate, it's difficult to actually already say that, it should be protested. I’ll just lay the process in DFA, when incident happens when an incident happens in the waters, we have to have official reports coming from CG and from other agencies and also from the national task force,” Daza told reporters.

Daza emphasized that the report becomes a basis for the action to be undertaken.

“Whether it would be a protest, a summon, or what, we have to rely on official results so I’ll have to check whether that has already been submitted and what was the report is actually all about,” she added.

On Tuesday, the PCG vessel BRP Bagacay suffered damage in its canopy and steel railing after two bigger CCG ships en route of the Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The DFA protested anew the CCG’s recent dangerous maneuvers and water cannon attack against the Philippine civilian vessels.

“The protest is important that it is done because the protest will signify our position, tell them that we are not happy with what’s happening in the waters, it has both political and diplomatic importance, and it's a legal document,” Daza said.

The DFA also summoned China’s deputy chief for mission.

In a separate ambush interview, PCG spokesperson for WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela is disheartened that the Philippine flag was seen attacked by the CCG vessel but noted it’s just one of the possibilities until it is proven.

“Well, for the Coast Guard, we noticed firing water cannons to the BFAR’s communications equipment, and the navigation equipment. So the question is, did the People’s Republic of China intentionally target the flag? We can probably say, that could be possible,” Tarriela said.

He, however, noted that the CCG’s water cannoning objective last 30 April was to destroy the Philippine vessel’s communication equipment

“For them to terminate the mobility Coast Guard vessel and BFAR ship and of course we are relatively dependent s communication equipment and navigation equipment. So for us, their intention was to really target all those antennas installed in our superstructure,” Tarriela further said.

Tarriela acknowledged the ordinary people’s view.

“What I just responded is the intention of China. But definitely, for viewers, for ordinary people seeing that our flag is being attacked by China’s water cannon, that really pains us as Filipinos,” he said.

Daza confirmed that if proven the CCG deliberately attacked the Philippine flag with its water cannon, the country could file another protest against it.

“Of course,” she said.

The DFA official emphasized that it is also crucial for the Filipino people to engage in the issues of WPS.

“Seeing that people are pained by it just a citing that it is important that we realize that this issue, that is happening in the West Philippine Sea is an issue of the entire country and not just an issue of those from Zambales and nearby area,” she said.

“It is important on various fronts—the WPS is a shipping, trading in and out, it is also the source of marine resources, it is also a source of livelihood for communities, especially our fisherfolk and importantly it is a potential source for natural oil and gas so it is strategic value to us and its important that we pay attention to act and protect what is rightfully ours,” she added.