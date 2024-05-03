Building your dream kitchen

The kitchen is the center of every Filipino home.
In the kitchen, we not only cook, but we also make a lot of important decisions. We socialize and bond together with friends and family. It is where we brainstorm on what to prepare for our next meal.
According to the IKEA Life at Home Report 2023, 38 percent of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that brings the most joy to their lives. The study also found that cooking for oneself and others are activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of well-being at home.
The kitchen is an important area, a communal space, the core part of our home.
With its mission of creating a better everyday life for many people, IKEA offers kitchens for every style, space, and budget -- whether you like a traditional or a modern look, you live with the whole family in a spacious home or alone in a small-space condominium.
“Whatever combination you have as a customer, it is possible. Just imagine what you can do in your own home,” Daniel Rivero, IKEA Philippines general manager, said.
Here are some tips:
1. Book a free kitchen planning session online by visiting IKEA.ph/kitchen. Choose between a session online via video call or in-store at the Planning Studio in IKEA Pasay City.
2. Prepare for your planning session by measuring your kitchen and browsing kitchen ideas online at the IKEA website.
3. Proceed to your planning session whether it’s online or in-store. At this session, experts will help design the kitchen of your dreams depending on your preference, style, space, and budget.
4. Once you have a plan designed by our experts, you can finish your purchase by paying for your orders at the checkout or online through a payment link.
5.After payment, wait for your delivery and installation schedule. Kitchen installation services are available in the Greater Manila Area and Metro Cebu.
IKEA Family members get a 10-percent rebate through IKEA Gift Cards for a minimum purchase of P150,000 on METOD kitchens in-store until 2 June. A zero-percent installment payment plans up to six months are also available for a minimum purchase of P20,000 for BDO, BPI, HSBC, Unionbank, and Metrobank credit card holders.
More than style and function, IKEA also offers quality guarantees for its kitchen solutions such as a 25-year guarantee on the METOD kitchens that covers defects in the material and workmanship and a 10-year guarantee for the ENHET kitchen system, while IKEA appliances have a five-year guarantee.
Visit IKEA Pasay City or www.IKEA.ph.