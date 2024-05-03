Building your dream kitchen

The kitchen is the center of every Filipino home.

In the kitchen, we not only cook, but we also make a lot of important decisions. We socialize and bond together with friends and family. It is where we brainstorm on what to prepare for our next meal.

According to the IKEA Life at Home Report 2023, 38 percent of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that brings the most joy to their lives. The study also found that cooking for oneself and others are activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of well-being at home.

The kitchen is an important area, a communal space, the core part of our home.

With its mission of creating a better everyday life for many people, IKEA offers kitchens for every style, space, and budget -- whether you like a traditional or a modern look, you live with the whole family in a spacious home or alone in a small-space condominium.

“Whatever combination you have as a customer, it is possible. Just imagine what you can do in your own home,” Daniel Rivero, IKEA Philippines general manager, said.