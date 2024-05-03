Bloomberry Resorts Corp. hailed winner at Cambridge IFA’s ninth 3G Awards

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation achieved a significant milestone when it emerged as the winner of the “3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices” award at the 9th Global Good Governance (3G) awards by Cambridge IFA.

The awarding ceremony, which took place at the Shangri-La the Fort Manila, recognized esteemed corporations that “effectively promote sustainability in their business practices to ensure the businesses run in an environmentally and socially responsible way.”

The 3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices Award was given to Bloomberry for its efficient sustainability framework on Solaire Resort Entertainment City that creates significant efforts towards sustainable initiatives and environmentally friendly practices that protect the welfare of employees, customers, and the environment.

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that excels in integrating and applying analytical tools and cutting-edge technology that “evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends” that are timely and appropriate to the growing needs and demands of the financial services industry worldwide.