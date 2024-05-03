Bloomberry Resorts Corp. hailed winner at Cambridge IFA’s ninth 3G Awards

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation achieved a significant milestone when it emerged as the winner of the “3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices” award at the 9th Global Good Governance (3G) awards by Cambridge IFA.
The awarding ceremony, which took place at the Shangri-La the Fort Manila, recognized esteemed corporations that “effectively promote sustainability in their business practices to ensure the businesses run in an environmentally and socially responsible way.”
The 3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices Award was given to Bloomberry for its efficient sustainability framework on Solaire Resort Entertainment City that creates significant efforts towards sustainable initiatives and environmentally friendly practices that protect the welfare of employees, customers, and the environment.
Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that excels in integrating and applying analytical tools and cutting-edge technology that “evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends” that are timely and appropriate to the growing needs and demands of the financial services industry worldwide.
Meanwhile, the 3G awards is a renowned awards program that recognizes outstanding performance and excellence in good governance through three major streams: Government and Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector and Philanthropy.
BRC is the Philippines’ leading multi-awarded Integrated Resort developer and operator. The company has been proactive in incorporating efforts towards ethical and eco-friendly business practices through its programs, gaming and resort operations, and more.
In previous years, BRC received multiple accolades from Asian Excellence Awards, FinanceAsia, Global Gaming Awards Asia, Solaire Awards, and more.
BRC’s upcoming property in the north, Solaire Resort North, is the first of its kind in Quezon City. At 1.5 hectares and valued at $1 billion, the property has 38 floors that offer a panoramic view of the urban landscape and bustling metro. It will have 526 opulent guest rooms and suites; 2,669 electronic gaming machines; and 163 tables across four casino levels.
Solaire Resort North also has a spa, saunas, plunge pools, and state-of-the art gym.
Similar to its parent property, Solaire Resort North is an architectural marvel brought to life by esteemed architecture firms Aedas and Casas+Architects. Its immersive and contemporary interiors are done by the Habitus Design Group.