Beermen shoot for elims sweep

Games today:

(Ynares Arena)

3 p.m. — Blackwater vs Phoenix

(Batangas City Coliseum)

6:15 p.m. — San Miguel Beer vs Meralco

Undefeated San Miguel Beer is just a win away from becoming the first franchise in a decade to complete an elimination round sweep in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Meralco is the only remaining hurdle standing in the way of the defending champions from achieving that amazing feat.

Head coach Jorge Gallent knows too well that the Bolts despite a man down won’t just hand them the victory as they also need a win to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

So, the playoffs-bound and twice-to-beat Beermen expect nothing but stiff resistance in their final elims assignment in the Philippine Cup today at the Batangas City Coliseum.

“We just have to match their energy because we know Meralco has to really win to make it to the playoffs,” Gallent said of the effort he would like to see in his men in the 6:15 p.m. tussle.

With a 5-5 win-loss record, Meralco is desperate to claim the crucial win to avoid falling to a dangerous playoff for the No. 8 and last quarters berth, especially with NorthPort (5-6) just waiting for an opportunity to force a sudden death.

“We just have to play well. We just have to minimize our turnovers, (our) forced shots and limit their transition to very little. As we always say in practice or when we prepare for another team, we set goals. That’s what we need to do against Meralco,” Gallent added.

San Miguel is perfect in its first 10 outings and has extended its winning streak to 12 since wrapping up its title run in the Commissioner’s Cup in February.

One more win and the star-studded Beermen will become the first team to complete a perfect elims run since TNT won all nine games in the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup.

“It’s not over yet,” Gallent said.

“We’re on our 11th step. It’s not over and of course, I have to downplay (the sweep) because it didn’t happen yet. When it happens, lucky for us, then we just have to move on to our next (step on the) ladder.”

The Bolts are sure to throw everything they have to spoil San Miguel’s parade, but they have to do it without steady guard Aaron Black down with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.