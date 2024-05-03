Ayala Land shifts to renewable energy, Vows to lessen carbon footprint

ALLHC assured that the shift to renewable energy will not affect the efficiency of the cold storage facilities.

Ayala Land hopes the big move will inspire other conglomerates to shift to renewable energy to lessen the country’s worsening pollution situation.

The company has 26 cold storage rooms in Biñan, Laguna: 17 in Biñan 1 and 9 in Biñan 2. Biñan 1 can hold 25 tonnes of materials in its cold storage, with the temperature being adjusted from 0 to 25°C.

The United Nations reported that some examples of renewable energy sources include solar energy from the sun, wind energy, geothermal energy from the earth’s interior, ocean energy, and bioenergy from different organic materials.