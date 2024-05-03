AXA: Travel smart

The heat is on and so is traveling to different destinations this summer. Whether it’s about having fun under the sun or exploring new places, cultures, and adventures, proper planning is always the key to enjoying your vacation.

Preparation is part of your vacation journey: from making sure you’ve listed all the activities you want to do and places you want to visit, to making sure that you always have a backup plan so you can enjoy your trips without any worries.

The key to having the best experience is creating a plan based on your interests, goals, and priorities during your travel.

With the right preparation, you’ll be ready to handle anything. We’ve interviewed some experienced travelers you’ve likely spotted on social media and found highly relatable for having the same interest, and love even, for new experiences.

Even on a tight budget, you can still seek out unique experiences and relish the thrill of discovery. Take for example financial hacks vlogger Jax Reyes who enjoys backpacking around Asia.

When exploring, Jax looks for museums that have free admission days like the Bangkokian Museum in Thailand, the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo, and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore.

This is one way to experience the culture of other countries without a cost.

But the golden tip is to take your time. Having enough time to plan will give you the luxury to research and make flexible arrangements.

Airlines always have their seat sales and online travel agencies like Klook and Agoda often have discounts for accommodations and experiences.

They typically announce when they’re going to offer these so follow their pages and make sure to set your alarms to secure the best deals.

Planning your next adventure should be exciting, not stressful. While there may be some hiccups along the way, you should still be able to enjoy every bit of your experience abroad. Preparations for any uncertainties can be daunting, and this is where AXA’s Smart Traveller Insurance can ease you in.

Recognized as Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand Platinum Award for 2024, AXA offers coverage tailored to your travel needs.

With AXA Smart Traveller, you get comprehensive coverage for loss or damaged baggage, flight delays, personal accidents, and emergency medical expenses. You also get 24/7 emergency travel assistance that you can access anywhere in the world.

Know you can also travel to Europe confidently with AXA’s Schengen-accredited travel insurance that offers the highest medical coverage for emergencies for up to P3.5 million while abroad.