April 2024 real estate brokers licensure exam results announced

The Professional Regulation Commission announced the topnotchers and passers of the April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination.

A total of 1,337 out of 1,758 examinees passed the April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination, given by the Board of Real Estate Service, composed of Chairman Ofelia Binag and members Rafael Fajardo, Jose Arnold Tan, and Pilar Torres-Banaag.

John Joseph Kagatan of the University of Mindanao-Davao City achieved the highest score with a rating of 92.25 percent.

He was followed by Zheerex Faron Villero of the University of Cebu, who came second with a 91.75 percent rating, while Mary Ann Roque from the Information and Communications Technology Academy ranked third with a 91.25 percent rating.

iACADEMY graduates Davian Chen, Janine Angelique Juanitas, and Enrico Manalansan III, and Lyceum of Alabang (LOA) alumnus Jerico Joshua Tarroza landed fourth with a 90.25 percent rating.

Xrystel Cabodbod of the National College of Science and Technology-Dasmariñas and Faye Alexa Cosare of LOA shared the fifth spot with a 90 percent rating.

Julienne Carly Saputil of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Leo Ligutan of the Saint Paul School of Professional Studies, and John Lemuel Indon of the Trinity University of Asia (TUA) were sixth with a rating of 89.75 percent.

LOA alumni John Carlo Almonte, Mary Mae Moldes, and Allyana Maria Ty, and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) — Dasmariñas alumna Christelle Fabellore obtained 89.50 percent rating for the seventh place.

Genalyn Christine Cruz of DLS-CSB, Patricia Armamento of iACADEMY, and Joances Mallari of UM-Davao City, on the other hand, garnered 89.25 percent rating for the Top Eight.

The April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination was administered in the testing centers in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, and Tacloban.