ALI, MOHG officials visit new Mandarin Oriental site slated to open in 2026

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (MOHG) have officially started the countdown to the storied hospitality brand’s return to Makati City, the commercial heart of the Philippines.

Meean B. Dy, ALI President and CEO; Mariana Zobel de Ayala, ALI SVP, Leasing and Hospitality Head; George C. Aquino, President and CEO, Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corporation (AHRC); Christoph Mares, MOHG Chief Operating Officer; and James Mabbutt, MOHG Development Director visited the new site of the Mandarin Oriental Makati last 22 April 2024.

The new Mandarin Oriental, located in Ayala Triangle Gardens at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Avenue, is slated to open in 2026. The hotel will have 276 rooms with an extensive range of amenities including a premium selection of restaurants and its signature spa.

Aquino says, “Mandarin Oriental Makati reflects our commitment to exceptional quality and to continually setting new standards that solidify our leadership in the Philippine hotel industry.”

The original Mandarin Oriental was a defining part of the Makati City skyline from 1976 through 2014.

“We’re excited to welcome Mandarin Oriental back to the Philippines, and to Makati City specifically. More than just a physical landmark, the brand was also a cultural landmark, with the hotel hosting celebrations and special events. Ayala Land is thrilled to bring the brand back to the country to help future generations of Filipinos mark milestones and create memories.” said Zobel de Ayala.

The new hotel will be at the forefront of the evolving landscape of Makati City. The city is embarking on a new 25-year plan geared at enhancing its livability, diversity and sustainability.

“Makati City has always been the commercial center of the country. We’re working to make it the cultural heart of the country as well, keeping pace not just with the changing lifestyles of Filipinos but also with global trends,” said Dy.

Mares emphasized Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to the Philippines. “As a brand that was born in Asia, Mandarin Oriental has always been at the heart of the region’s development and evolving culture. We’re optimistic about the future prospects of the Philippines, and are happy to be returning to the country now,” said Mares.

The Ayala and MOHG executives expressed their shared anticipation for the reemergence of Mandarin Oriental, reflecting on the hotel's deep-rooted connections.