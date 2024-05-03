Aguilas battle Army

Davao Aguilas-UMak FC looks to climb up higher in the league table when it faces Philippine Army FC Saturday in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. with Davao seeking its fourth straight victory and leapfrog to second place.

The Aguilas will be walking into this match oozing with confidence after decimating Manila Montet FC, 6-0, last Sunday.

Manila Digger FC and Loyola FC battle at 3 p.m. to open today’s triple-header.

The Diggers, who currently hold a 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record, also seek to boost their standings to stay in the hunt for the PFL title.

Mendiola FC 1991 hopes to clinch its second win against a listless Manila Montet side at 8 p.m. to cap off the day.