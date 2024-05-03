A haven of faith and prayer, bags prestigious international awards

Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, a community chapel at the heart of Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, earned a spotlight at the most sought-after Asia Pacific Property Awards for its spiritual significance and architectural design.
Situated atop a hill and amid the lush greenery of River Park of Filinvest City, the chapel is designed after an inverted white lily. The design evokes calm and tranquility and depicts the purity of Mother Mary. Its towering structure that can be seen from afar and its curves seemingly reaching towards the heavens give it an inviting appeal and make it an ideal place for worship and prayer.
The Chapel was recently recognized at the 2024 Asia Pacific Property Awards in the Public Service Architecture category for its architectural merit and its significance to the community.
The International Property Awards is a prestigious program that recognizes excellence in the real estate industry worldwide. It celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Awards are given across various categories, including architecture, development, interior design, and marketing.
Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process conducted by a panel of experts. These experts evaluate the design brief, location, architecture, sustainability, and innovation, as well as the suitability for the category.
Succeeding this rigorous assessment signifies exceptional quality, innovation, and professionalism within the real estate field. It shows the commitment to create a space that not only embraces architectural brilliance but serves the well-being and needs of its community.
The award further sets the chapel as a distinguished example of architectural excellence and a beacon of exemplary public service architecture.
Enduring legacy
The Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel is a brainchild of the late patriarch of the Gotianun Family, chairman emeritus Andrew Gotianun Sr. As his heartfelt tribute, Gotianun guided the initiation of a closed design competition to craft a central place of worship in Filinvest City, the flagship neighborhood development of Filinvest.
While Gotianun regrettably passed away in 2016 before the conclusion of the competition, the family took over the responsibility of reviewing and approving designs from the participating firms, namely LAUD of Singapore, NAP Architects of Japan, and Kaza Architects of the Philippines.
NAP Architects, led by Tokyo-based architect, Hiroshi Nakamura, won the competition. The Chapel is Nakamura’s first completed work in the Philippines. Sacred spaces in Japan, including the Sayama Forest Chapel and Ueno Toshogu Shrine Meditation Pavilion, are his masterpieces.
Filinvest said the process is a realization of the esteemed patriarch’s final wishes, a testament to his enduring legacy.
“The dream for Filinvest City has always been to build an environment that inspires and enables possibilities,” said Francis Gotianun, director of Filinvest Development Corporation. “Once everything was built and done, we wanted to finally welcome her (the Chapel) to Filinvest grounds so that the community may have another space where they can feel safe, protected, and at peace.”
The Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel opened in October 2021. Its triumph three years later in the International Property Awards not only reflects its architectural brilliance but also serves as a testament to Filinvest City’s commitment to fostering vibrant communities enriched by cultural and spiritual landmarks.
Landscape’s centerpiece
By embracing the chapel as a centerpiece of its landscape, Filinvest City reinforces its commitment to developing holistic urban spaces, fostering an environment where residents and visitors find solace, inspiration, and a sense of belonging.
Furthermore, Filinvest City completes its “live, work, play” approach by creating a space that serves both as a convergence hub and a place of worship. Transcending mere functionality, the space promotes work-life balance and community cohesion through regular mass and other religious activities.
Visitors are welcome to visit the chapel and enjoy its serene atmosphere daily, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mass is celebrated every Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 3:30 p.m.