A celebration of life like no other

Hazel Riguera turned 60 two Saturdays ago. For her milestone birthday she re-created everything she wanted to share with her dear family, classmates and friends. She made sure that her birthday would be special not only for herself but more so for her loved ones. Indeed, she did not disappoint.

For starters, she hired the services of the 30-member Manila Symphony Orchestra to regale everyone with her favorite classical music interspersed with modern tunes. Everyone enjoyed the music while sipping their favorite wine.

She hired a creative chef Noel Hizon to serve the best rib eye steak, fresh green salad nicoise, assorted pastas with red and white sauce and the assorted cheeses with sausages and ham that everyone enjoyed. The fresh fruits washed the richness of the main courses. While the native desserts which were served in bilaos, which everyone paired with halo-halo and coffee made all the guests giggle with great delight.

What made Hazel’s party different was her settings in the different areas where guests gathered together according to their interests. They created a warm atmosphere, which allowed everyone to be themselves.

She even had an old-fashioned telephone, which allowed the guests to greet Hazel with one’s best wishes.

As the night progressed, the music of the band was so good that everyone took to the dance floor in their respective areas with 15 dancing instructors moving around to ensure that all the ladies had a partner to dance away.