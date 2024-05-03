A celebration of life like no other
Hazel Riguera turned 60 two Saturdays ago. For her milestone birthday she re-created everything she wanted to share with her dear family, classmates and friends. She made sure that her birthday would be special not only for herself but more so for her loved ones. Indeed, she did not disappoint.
For starters, she hired the services of the 30-member Manila Symphony Orchestra to regale everyone with her favorite classical music interspersed with modern tunes. Everyone enjoyed the music while sipping their favorite wine.
She hired a creative chef Noel Hizon to serve the best rib eye steak, fresh green salad nicoise, assorted pastas with red and white sauce and the assorted cheeses with sausages and ham that everyone enjoyed. The fresh fruits washed the richness of the main courses. While the native desserts which were served in bilaos, which everyone paired with halo-halo and coffee made all the guests giggle with great delight.
What made Hazel’s party different was her settings in the different areas where guests gathered together according to their interests. They created a warm atmosphere, which allowed everyone to be themselves.
She even had an old-fashioned telephone, which allowed the guests to greet Hazel with one’s best wishes.
As the night progressed, the music of the band was so good that everyone took to the dance floor in their respective areas with 15 dancing instructors moving around to ensure that all the ladies had a partner to dance away.
Hazel was in her element the whole night as she breezed from room to room to ensure that everyone was having a grand time. All the buzz and activity was captured by ten photographers and a videographer to ensure that the whole night’s event was recorded and documented for posterity.
Hazel is a renaissance Filipina. Aside from being a happy wife to Manny and best-friend to her three children, she is an innovator and a farmer. She is also a collector of old planchas and many other exquisite Filipino items, too many to name here.
A woman of many talents one can learn so much from Hazel as she shares the art of using all the parts of a coconut. She will also give you tips on how to ensure that your pigs don’ t get contaminated with swine flu. All these agricultural information, this lawyer can dish out proving that she is in her element even in a farm.
When I asked her how she finds the time to do all she does, she replied, “Time management is key. But more important you need to love what you do.”
We can definitely learn so much from Hazel. As she has mastered the art of making the most of every moment.
We so look forward to Hazel’s birthday celebration in five years’ time. I am sure she will spring many surprises upon us again. We wish you many more years of joy, good health, prosperity and love dearest Hazel!
The author is one of 100 Most Influential Global Filipinas for her books and advocacy work. She was recognized as one of The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS). As a social historian she has written 46 coffee table books in the last 25 years found in select libraries around the world.