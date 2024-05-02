Traffic gridlock due to Kamuning flyover closure

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday said heavier traffic greeted motorists due to the closure of the southbound lanes of EDSA Kamuning flyover.

MMDA Chairman, Atty. Romando Artes, said it was observed that many motorists still choose the service road which caused a clog up in the area.

He said the agency will implement adjustments, including displaying more signages and deploying more enforcers, to guide motorists to other alternate routes.

One of the MMDA adjustments is to put additional signages and enforcers to ensure that vehicles are directed to alternative routes and not to crowd the service road.

Motorcycle riders will no longer be allowed to use the service road but advised to use other alternative routes.

The MMDA said that aside from the service road, concerned motorists were advised earlier of several available alternate routes in light of the closure of the flyover. These are:

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), motorists can make a right turn to Panay Avenue, left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, left turn to Timog Avenue, and then right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Motorists can also make a right turn to Mo. Ignacia Avenue from EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, left turn to Timog Avenue, and then right turn to EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), the public can also make a right turn to Panay Avenue or Mo. Ignacia Avenue, left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, continue straight to 11th Jamboree, make a left turn to Kamuning Road, and then take the EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), motorists can make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, left turn to Timog Avenue, and then right turn to EDSA Service Road.

Another route is from Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, make a left turn to Samar Avenue, left turn to Timog Avenue, and right turn to EDSA Service Road.

From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB), the public can also make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Drive or Scout Borromeo, left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, continue straight to 11th Jamboree, make a left turn to Kamuning Road, and then take the EDSA Service Road.

The EDSA Kamuning flyover southbound lanes will be closed to motorists for six months, from 1 May to 25 October, to undergo repair.

The retrofitting of the flyover to strengthen the bridge amid possible natural disasters, like earthquakes, will be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).