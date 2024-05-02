Timely info exchange from foreign countries to stop fugitive entry — BI

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) explains the significance of timely information exchange from foreign countries in order to stop fugitives from entering the country.

Addressing foreign fugitives involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), Tansingco responded to Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian's recent concerns by stressing the importance of getting criminal record information early on.

According to a BI analysis, all foreign nationals detained in recent raids on illegal online gambling companies had been identified as fugitives by their own government for several months or even years following their arrival in the country.

The BI chief stated that if they had been provided with information about their criminal records in a timely manner, they could immediately bar their entry into the Philippines from the outset.

Commissioner Tansingco also emphasized that improved information sharing would enable the BI to allocate its resources more effectively.

Drawing comparisons to current procedures, Tansingco stated that the BI is able to intercept registered sexual offenders at ports of entry because the Bureau receives timely information from the US government.

Their ability to intercept people with Interpol hits is improved by the BI's central database of derogatory records that is connected to Interpol.

A total of 3,359 foreign nationals were excluded by the BI in 2023; 39 of them stopped after registering a hit on Interpol's database.

Furthermore, 170 individuals who had prior convictions for sexual offenses were also denied entrance when timely information from their governments was provided to BI, resulting in their interception.

Tansingco said as early as 2023, he has requested foreign embassies and consulates, including China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, for data sharing so the BI can input the list of fugitives into its system, allowing the agency to stop said fugitives at the ports of entry.

Recent BI records confirm that all Chinese and Taiwanese fugitives apprehended in the raid of an illegal online gaming establishment in Tarlac had entered the Philippines prior to the BI receiving information about their cases.

In supporting Senator Gatchalian's stance, Tansingco stressed the need for increased collaboration with foreign governments to guarantee the successful prevention of foreign fugitives' entry into the Philippines, declaring, "No foreign fugitive should find refuge in the Philippines."