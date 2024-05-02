Spirit of Summer

Today we start the merry month of May and are at the peak of sizzling sunny days. It is a season full of brights, with a delightful mood for prints and a style vibe that can go from active to loungy. Global retail brand Lacoste presents its latest collection in the spirit of (French) summer.

Offering wide range of chic and functional pieces, casual (sporty) elegance reigns as it channels effortless style in everyday wear.

This season, the heritage brand has a lineup of a couple of covetable pieces to lust for. First is the natural dye collection where everything is crafted from organic cotton dyed with nature’s own pigment — each showcasing unique and luminous colors.

These one of a kind wearable art is something every wardrobe should have.

Second, The Heritage Print: Sunlit collection is modern essentials from lightweight clothing to stylish bags and shoes that exemplify modern effortless seasonal style. Chicness unfolds anew in vibrant shades, ranging from sweet pastels to fresh tones, with pops of color, print, and pattern. Third, stepping under the spotlight is the L003 Neo Sneakers, a modern creative take on the classic sneaker featuring a breathable upper, high-grip sole and signature finish details that will take one fashion-forward. Lastly are the bags and leather goods which come in stylishly functional totes to functional backpack.