Southies rejoice! MPL Season 13 go south for the Playoffs

The MPL PH Season 13 Playoffs will be held at a venue in the south for the first time, Moonton Games announced earlier today.

With one week left in the regular season, MPL has officially announced the upcoming Playoffs to run from May 22 to 26 at the event hall of SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

It is a cause for a celebration for countless Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans.

In Seasons 10 and 12, Playoffs venues were held in Quezon City such as The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan and EVM Convention Center respectively.

The MPL Playoffs for Season 11, meanwhile, happened at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Tickets to the Playoffs are yet to go on sale.