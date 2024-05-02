‘Shotgun’ scores explosive victory

Lawrence Dumamag of El Tigre Boxing Gym of Mandaluyong posted a vicious first-round knockout of Ramel Macado Jr. to capture the World Boxing Organization Global flyweight title last Wednesday in Cebu City.

In a battle of unbeaten southpaws, it was Dumamag’s sheer power that prevailed as the Zamboanga del Norte hitter floored the Cebu-based, Koronadal-bred Macado thrice forcing referee Danrex Tapdasan to call a halt to the carnage without bothering to count after the third knockdown.

It was clear that Macado, who came into the fight armed with an 8-0 record with four knockouts, was unable to recover from the heavy barrage that sent him down for the first time.

Dumamag, who boosted his mark to 10-0-1 with seven knockouts, produced another knockdown after landing a crackling right that sent Macado barreling against the ropes.

Macado was on unsteady legs and his determination to resume fighting proved costly after Dumamag’s right saw him crash to the floor like a sack of potatoes.

Tapdasan didn’t even bother to count and stopped the fight at the official time of 2:57 as medical personnel rushed to attend to the fallen Macado.

As it turns out, there was an extra minute added to the round as the timekeeper didn’t sound the ten-second clapper.

“Based on the time shown on the live coverage, at approximately 12 seconds left in the first round, Macado was dropped by Dumamag for the first time,” Tapdasan, an international ring official, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday.

“But the timekeeper didn’t clap the clapper at 10 seconds before the end of the first round. So, the fight continued. Macado was dropped again for the second time and still no clapper. Then the clapper finally sounded and Macado was dropped for the third time flat on his back so I stopped the fight,” Tapdasan added.