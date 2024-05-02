QC bags 2 ‘Stevie’ awards

The Quezon City government has bagged two accolades at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, including a gold citation for its innovative official website.

Mayor Joy Belmonte announced that the local government’s official website captured a Gold Stevie after topping the Innovation in Government Websites category.

The Public Affairs and Innovation Services Department (PAISD), headed by Engelbert Apostol, on the other hand, notched a Bronze Stevie in the Most Innovative Communications Team of the Year category.

“It is a huge commendation for us in our efforts to provide QCitizens all the services they need in just one click to our website,” Belmonte said.

The local government has incorporated into its official website (quezoncity.gov.ph) its various services and online systems under the QC E-Services portal.

With the use of the portal, citizens of Quezon City can secure and pay for business and real property tax assessments and acquire business and building permits, locational clearances, sanitary permits, health certificates, occupational permits, among others.

To date, 23 services can be accessed and applied for online, including burial assistance and scholarships.

“I also commend PAISD for doing a great job of disseminating information to our constituents in an accurate and timely manner,” she added.