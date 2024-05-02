QC awarded at 11th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The Quezon City government has bagged two awards at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, including a gold award for its innovative official website.

Mayor Joy Belmonte announced that the local government's official website captured a Gold Stevie after topping the Innovation in Government Websites category.

The Public Affairs and Innovation Services Department, headed by Engelbert Apostol, notched a Bronze Stevie in the Most Innovative Communications Team of the Year class.

"Napakalaking pagkilala ito para sa pagsisikap nating mabilis na maibigay sa QCitizens ang lahat ng serbisyo ng pamahalaang lungsod sa pamamagitan lang ng pag-click sa ating website," Belmonte said.

The local government has incorporated into its official website its various services and online systems under the QC E-Services portal.

Through the portal, QCitizens can secure and pay for business and real property tax assessments and acquire business and building permits, locational clearances, sanitary permits, health certificates, and occupational permits, among others.

To date, 23 services can be accessed and applied for online, including burial assistance and scholarships.

"I also commend PAISD for doing a great job of disseminating information to our constituents in an accurate and timely manner," she added.

As the chief communication arm of the Quezon City government, PAISD has worked to inform QCitizens about the local government's plans, policies, programs, events, and services through traditional and social media.

The winners will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on 24 May at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

Last year, the city's Facebook page, also maintained by PAISD, bagged the Most Innovative Facebook Page in the Stevie Awards Asia-Pacific 2023.