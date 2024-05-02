Pop-out pussy

Some cats are accidental travelers.

Russian Blue cat Luke ran out of the home of its owners, Cindy and Jeff Hall, in Arizona, USA in 2019. The couple searched for Luke to no avail.

Last 22 March, the Halls received a message from Pawsitively Cats, the Tucson, Arizona shelter from which they adopted Luke 12 years ago. Global News reports that the Halls were told their cat was found by volunteer pet transporters at a gas station in Brinkley, Arkansas.

Luke was first driven to the Jacksonville Animal Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was examined and identified through his microchip. He was then turned over to Pawsitively Cats in Tucson, a 19-hour drive away. The Halls, who had moved to Nevada, then picked up Luke on 13 April, five years after he went missing.

As Luke was reunited with his owners, another cat vanished from its home in Utah, USA on 10 April.

Carrie Clark immediately plastered “missing” posters around the neighborhood, hoping to find Galena.

A week later, a veterinarian in Los Angeles got in touch to say the cat had been discovered in a box — alongside several pairs of boots — by a warehouse worker at an Amazon center.

Clark realized that Galena had jumped into one of the boxes she and her husband were shipping out to Amazon, KSL TV in Salt Lake City reported.

Clark and her husband jetted to Los Angeles, where they learned that Amazon employee Brandy Hunter had rescued Galena — a little hungry and thirsty after six days in a cardboard box but otherwise unharmed.