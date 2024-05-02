P322K shabu seized, 2 arrested in Pasay drug sting

Anti-drug operatives seized a sizeable amount of shabu and arrested two persons in an illegal drugs operation conducted on Wednesday midnight.

The obtained report showed the operation took place at about 12:30 a.m. on 1 May 2024, conducted by the Southern Police District, PDEA, and Pasay CPS Sub-Station 4, which led to the successful apprehension of two individuals involved in drug-related activities at a cemetery along Arnaiz Avenue in Pasay City.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Mark (HVI-Pusher) and alias Junivoy (SLI-Pusher) yielding positive results in drug tests.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing 47.36 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P322,048. Additionally, authorities confiscated genuine and counterfeit currency amounting to P54,000, used as buy bust money.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects have prior arrest records for drug-related offenses, which were confirmed through Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV). Complaints for violations under Republic Act 9165, specifically Sections 5 and 26, will be filed against the apprehended suspects at the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.